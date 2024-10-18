Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19?
Published 5:53 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
Should you bet on Jonathan Marchessault to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (two shots).
- Marchessault has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages four shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 15 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.