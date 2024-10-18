Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 5:53 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

Should you bet on Jonathan Marchessault to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (two shots).

Marchessault has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages four shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 15 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

