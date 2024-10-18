Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 5:53 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Gustav Nyquist going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 15 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

