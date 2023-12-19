Chief Pittman gives resignation to Batesville aldermen – will serve until March 27 Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Batesville Chief of Police Kerry Pittman informed the Mayor and Board of Aldermen late Tuesday that he will retire from law enforcement next year. He will continue as chief of the department until March 27, 2024.

Aldermen voted unanimously to accept his resignation.

Pittman, who had a long career in Panola County – first at the Sheriff’s Office and then at Batesville PD – has been chief since November 2020 when he was promoted from deputy chief to the top job when Jimmy McCloud announced his retirement.

He will retire with nearly 27 years of service, including 25 with the City of Batesville.

Pittman has been embattled of late, and apparently lost the confidence of the city board in recent months as crime continues to plague select neighborhoods.

Three recent murders – two at the Corner Store on Van Voris Street – seemed to be the tipping point for aldermen.

Neither Pittman nor aldermen could be reached for comment following the executive session meeting.