Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Game – Saturday, Oct. 26 Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

SEC opponents will clash when the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) meet the Oklahoma Sooners (4-3). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Oklahoma 11

Ole Miss 34, Oklahoma 11 Ole Miss is -1538 on the moneyline, and Oklahoma is +841.

Ole Miss has been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They’ve gone 5-2 in those games.

The Rebels have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1538 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

This season, Oklahoma has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

The Sooners have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +841.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Rebels’ implied win probability is 93.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-20.5)



Ole Miss has played seven games, posting five wins against the spread.

The Rebels are 4-0 ATS when favored by 20.5 points or more this season.

In Oklahoma’s seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49)

Under (49) Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday’s total of 49 points four times this season.

There have been two games featuring Oklahoma this season with more combined scoring than Saturday’s total of 49.

The total for the matchup of 49 is 14.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ole Miss (41.4 points per game) and Oklahoma (22.1 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Ole Miss Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.9 60.6 61.3 Implied Total AVG 43.1 48.0 36.7 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Oklahoma Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 50.3 43.5 Implied Total AVG 32.4 34.0 23.0 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-3 1-0

