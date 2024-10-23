Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Charlotte vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, Oct. 26 Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (6-1) face an AAC matchup with the Charlotte 49ers (3-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Memphis vs. Charlotte?

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Charlotte Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Memphis 36, Charlotte 21

Memphis 36, Charlotte 21 Memphis is -1042 on the moneyline, and Charlotte is +652.

Memphis has won four of the five games it was the moneyline favorite this season (80%).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -1042 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Charlotte has been the underdog six times and won two of those games.

The 49ers have not won as an underdog of +652 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.2% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Charlotte (+18.5)



Memphis is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In Charlotte’s seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The 49ers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 18.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)

Under (57.5) Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in a game twice this season.

In the Charlotte’s seven games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday’s point total of 57.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 57.1 points per game, 0.4 points fewer than the total of 57.5 for this contest.

Key Stats Splits

Memphis Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.9 61.8 54 Implied Total AVG 35.8 40.3 31.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Charlotte Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.2 47.3 50.6 Implied Total AVG 32 29 34.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

