SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9 Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Week 9 of the 2024 college football season includes six games involving SEC teams. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Vanderbilt +18.5 against Texas as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup.

Best Week 9 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Vanderbilt +18.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores

Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 10.2 points

Texas by 10.2 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 4:15 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Pick: Kentucky -2.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 10.6 points

Kentucky by 10.6 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 7:45 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Pick: Mississippi State +6.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Arkansas by 3 points

Arkansas by 3 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:45 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Pick: Alabama -14 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide

Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 17 points

Alabama by 17 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Pick: Ole Miss -20.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 23.1 points

Ole Miss by 23.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Best Week 9 SEC Total Bets

Under 53.5 – LSU vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 50 points

50 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Under 57.5 – Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Total: 54.1 points

54.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:45 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Under 48.5 – Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Total: 45.7 points

45.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Under 55.5 – Missouri vs. Alabama

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide

Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Total: 53 points

53 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Under 53.5 – Texas vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores

Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Total: 52.1 points

52.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 4:15 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Week 9 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas A&M 6-1 (4-0 SEC) 31.4 / 17.7 404.7 / 325.0 LSU 6-1 (3-0 SEC) 34.1 / 20.6 450.1 / 358.4 Georgia 6-1 (4-1 SEC) 33.0 / 16.9 427.9 / 304.9 Tennessee 6-1 (3-1 SEC) 39.6 / 11.6 473.6 / 259.0 Missouri 6-1 (2-1 SEC) 31.7 / 15.6 422.4 / 273.0 Texas 6-1 (2-1 SEC) 39.1 / 9.7 461.7 / 237.3 Vanderbilt 5-2 (2-1 SEC) 33.1 / 22.1 363.3 / 331.4 Alabama 5-2 (2-2 SEC) 38.1 / 21.3 424.0 / 351.9 Arkansas 4-3 (2-2 SEC) 29.7 / 21.3 455.1 / 331.7 Florida 4-3 (2-2 SEC) 30.9 / 23.6 413.3 / 370.9 South Carolina 4-3 (2-3 SEC) 28.6 / 18.7 346.9 / 298.3 Ole Miss 5-2 (1-2 SEC) 41.4 / 10.6 560.9 / 289.6 Oklahoma 4-3 (1-3 SEC) 22.1 / 21.3 288.1 / 325.9 Kentucky 3-4 (1-4 SEC) 20.4 / 19.3 319.9 / 283.6 Auburn 2-5 (0-4 SEC) 28.1 / 20.9 421.9 / 339.9 Mississippi State 1-6 (0-4 SEC) 27.4 / 33.3 379.0 / 449.6

