AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024
With six games on the AAC Week 9 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks UConn (-6.5) against Rice is the best bet on the spread, while the Temple vs. East Carolina matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find even more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 9 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: UConn -6.5 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Rice Owls at UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UConn by 17.6 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Tulsa +7.5 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UTSA by 3.2 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: Charlotte +18.5 vs. Memphis
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 14.8 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Temple +7 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: East Carolina by 3.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: North Texas +7.5 vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 6.4 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 9 AAC Total Bets
Over 48.5 – Temple vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates
- Projected Total: 53.6 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Over 66.5 – Tulane vs. North Texas
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Total: 71 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 46.5 – Rice vs. UConn
- Matchup: Rice Owls at UConn Huskies
- Projected Total: 48.2 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 54.5 – UTSA vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Projected Total: 53.5 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 57.5 – Charlotte vs. Memphis
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Total: 57.3 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 9 AAC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Army
|7-0 (6-0 AAC)
|40.4 / 12.4
|459.4 / 281.9
|Navy
|6-0 (4-0 AAC)
|44.8 / 19.7
|435.8 / 389.8
|Tulane
|5-2 (3-0 AAC)
|39.9 / 20.1
|418.3 / 316.7
|Memphis
|6-1 (2-1 AAC)
|34.1 / 19.9
|431.3 / 351.9
|North Texas
|5-2 (2-1 AAC)
|41.3 / 35.7
|528.0 / 445.7
|Charlotte
|3-4 (2-1 AAC)
|23.0 / 34.4
|353.0 / 414.4
|East Carolina
|3-4 (1-2 AAC)
|26.7 / 27.6
|382.9 / 390.7
|South Florida
|3-4 (1-2 AAC)
|25.1 / 30.0
|350.4 / 428.6
|UTSA
|3-4 (1-2 AAC)
|25.0 / 30.1
|411.6 / 354.4
|Temple
|2-5 (1-2 AAC)
|19.0 / 32.4
|308.6 / 379.7
|Rice
|2-5 (1-3 AAC)
|23.3 / 26.1
|351.3 / 326.4
|Florida Atlantic
|2-5 (0-3 AAC)
|24.4 / 28.1
|349.6 / 393.3
|Tulsa
|2-5 (0-3 AAC)
|22.3 / 34.6
|371.0 / 423.1
|UAB
|1-6 (0-4 AAC)
|21.0 / 37.6
|374.0 / 388.4
