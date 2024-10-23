AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9

Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

With six games on the AAC Week 9 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks UConn (-6.5) against Rice is the best bet on the spread, while the Temple vs. East Carolina matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find even more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 9 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: UConn -6.5 vs. Rice

  • Matchup: Rice Owls at UConn Huskies
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UConn by 17.6 points
  • Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tulsa +7.5 vs. UTSA

  • Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UTSA by 3.2 points
  • Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Charlotte +18.5 vs. Memphis

  • Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 14.8 points
  • Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Temple +7 vs. East Carolina

  • Matchup: Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: East Carolina by 3.7 points
  • Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: North Texas +7.5 vs. Tulane

  • Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Mean Green
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 6.4 points
  • Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 9 AAC Total Bets

Over 48.5 – Temple vs. East Carolina

  • Matchup: Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates
  • Projected Total: 53.6 points
  • Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Over 66.5 – Tulane vs. North Texas

  • Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Mean Green
  • Projected Total: 71 points
  • Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 46.5 – Rice vs. UConn

  • Matchup: Rice Owls at UConn Huskies
  • Projected Total: 48.2 points
  • Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 54.5 – UTSA vs. Tulsa

  • Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
  • Projected Total: 53.5 points
  • Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 57.5 – Charlotte vs. Memphis

  • Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Total: 57.3 points
  • Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Week 9 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Army 7-0 (6-0 AAC) 40.4 / 12.4 459.4 / 281.9
Navy 6-0 (4-0 AAC) 44.8 / 19.7 435.8 / 389.8
Tulane 5-2 (3-0 AAC) 39.9 / 20.1 418.3 / 316.7
Memphis 6-1 (2-1 AAC) 34.1 / 19.9 431.3 / 351.9
North Texas 5-2 (2-1 AAC) 41.3 / 35.7 528.0 / 445.7
Charlotte 3-4 (2-1 AAC) 23.0 / 34.4 353.0 / 414.4
East Carolina 3-4 (1-2 AAC) 26.7 / 27.6 382.9 / 390.7
South Florida 3-4 (1-2 AAC) 25.1 / 30.0 350.4 / 428.6
UTSA 3-4 (1-2 AAC) 25.0 / 30.1 411.6 / 354.4
Temple 2-5 (1-2 AAC) 19.0 / 32.4 308.6 / 379.7
Rice 2-5 (1-3 AAC) 23.3 / 26.1 351.3 / 326.4
Florida Atlantic 2-5 (0-3 AAC) 24.4 / 28.1 349.6 / 393.3
Tulsa 2-5 (0-3 AAC) 22.3 / 34.6 371.0 / 423.1
UAB 1-6 (0-4 AAC) 21.0 / 37.6 374.0 / 388.4

Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

