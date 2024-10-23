AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9 Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

With six games on the AAC Week 9 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks UConn (-6.5) against Rice is the best bet on the spread, while the Temple vs. East Carolina matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find even more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 9 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: UConn -6.5 vs. Rice

Matchup: Rice Owls at UConn Huskies

Rice Owls at UConn Huskies Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UConn by 17.6 points

UConn by 17.6 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tulsa +7.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UTSA by 3.2 points

UTSA by 3.2 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Charlotte +18.5 vs. Memphis

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Memphis Tigers

Charlotte 49ers at Memphis Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 14.8 points

Memphis by 14.8 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Temple +7 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates

Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: East Carolina by 3.7 points

East Carolina by 3.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 2:00 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: North Texas +7.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Mean Green

Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Mean Green Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 6.4 points

Tulane by 6.4 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 9 AAC Total Bets

Over 48.5 – Temple vs. East Carolina

Matchup: Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates

Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates Projected Total: 53.6 points

53.6 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 2:00 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Over 66.5 – Tulane vs. North Texas

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Mean Green

Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Mean Green Projected Total: 71 points

71 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 46.5 – Rice vs. UConn

Matchup: Rice Owls at UConn Huskies

Rice Owls at UConn Huskies Projected Total: 48.2 points

48.2 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 54.5 – UTSA vs. Tulsa

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Total: 53.5 points

53.5 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 57.5 – Charlotte vs. Memphis

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Memphis Tigers

Charlotte 49ers at Memphis Tigers Projected Total: 57.3 points

57.3 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Week 9 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Army 7-0 (6-0 AAC) 40.4 / 12.4 459.4 / 281.9 Navy 6-0 (4-0 AAC) 44.8 / 19.7 435.8 / 389.8 Tulane 5-2 (3-0 AAC) 39.9 / 20.1 418.3 / 316.7 Memphis 6-1 (2-1 AAC) 34.1 / 19.9 431.3 / 351.9 North Texas 5-2 (2-1 AAC) 41.3 / 35.7 528.0 / 445.7 Charlotte 3-4 (2-1 AAC) 23.0 / 34.4 353.0 / 414.4 East Carolina 3-4 (1-2 AAC) 26.7 / 27.6 382.9 / 390.7 South Florida 3-4 (1-2 AAC) 25.1 / 30.0 350.4 / 428.6 UTSA 3-4 (1-2 AAC) 25.0 / 30.1 411.6 / 354.4 Temple 2-5 (1-2 AAC) 19.0 / 32.4 308.6 / 379.7 Rice 2-5 (1-3 AAC) 23.3 / 26.1 351.3 / 326.4 Florida Atlantic 2-5 (0-3 AAC) 24.4 / 28.1 349.6 / 393.3 Tulsa 2-5 (0-3 AAC) 22.3 / 34.6 371.0 / 423.1 UAB 1-6 (0-4 AAC) 21.0 / 37.6 374.0 / 388.4

