Former elementary school principal sentenced to 30 years in hidden cameras case Published 8:50 pm Monday, December 11, 2023

A former school principal will spend 30 years in prison after he secretly videotaped and photographed students in the bathroom and locker room of the school where he was the principal.

Norman Keith Aycock, 56, was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for the attempted production of child sexual abuse material. U.S. District Court Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Aycock to 360 months in federal prison for the offense to be followed by five years of supervised release. Aycock was also ordered to pay restitution to victims and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The investigation began in January of 2022, after a student discovered a hidden camera in the bathroom of the girls’ locker room at Bayou Academy, located in Cleveland, Mississippi. Law enforcement determined Aycock placed the camera along with others throughout the school, including the office where he met with students. At the time, Aycock was employed as the principal of the Academy’s elementary school. Ultimately, investigators discovered that Aycock’s hidden camera footage in the school spanned over six years.

On August 10, 2023, Aycock pled guilty to two counts of attempted production of child sexual exploitative material. Aycock is also under state indictment in the Circuit Court of Bolivar County, Mississippi, where the charges remain pending.

“I can think of few things more despicable than a school official betraying the trust of parents, children and the community in the most profound way possible – the sexual exploitation of students in his care,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “The sentence imposed by Judge Mills in this case will mean that this defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison and should serve as a stern warning to anyone entrusted with the care and protection of our kids who would ever consider violating that trust. I appreciate the investigative work of our partners at the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mississippi and the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office in helping to bring this abhorrent conduct into the light.”

“Safeguarding our children from predators is one of my top priorities,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “I am proud of my team’s efforts investigating this case with the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department, and I grateful for the work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to secure this federal sentence. While we cannot undo the harm that has been done to these victims, we can work together to ensure justice is served.”

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Division investigated the case, with assistance from the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Addison prosecuted the case.