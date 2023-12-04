Katherine Ware Brower, 84 Published 2:39 pm Monday, December 4, 2023

Katherine Ware Brower, 84, passed away Sunday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral home with interment to follow at Blackjack Cemetery in Batesville. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

Katherine was born April 1, 1939, in Yalobusha County, to the late Edward “Bob” Vardaman and Mary Burks Ware. She was a retired factory worker, having worked at several factories around Batesville, MS. Katherine was a member and Elder of Blackjack Presbyterian Church in Batesville. She was also a longtime active member of the Batesville Lions Club. She enjoyed flowers of any kind and loved her family dearly.

Katherine’s loving and caring memory will be cherished by her son, John Rodgers of Batesville; step-daughter, Diane Brower Parker of Texas; two step-sons, Howard Brower of Batesville, Robert Brower of Abbeville; three sisters, Margie White (Jimmy) of Grenada, Bettie Austin (Raymond) of Batesville, Judy Gregg (Ronald) of Batesville; two brothers, E.V. Ware (Marilyn) of Batesville, Bodean Ware of Sardis; two grandchildren, Kristin Wilson (Roy) and Jameson Rodgers (Sarah); two great-grandchildren, Hayes Wilson and Korbin Wilson.

Along with her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by two husbands, Vernon Talmadge Rodgers and Homer H. Brower; one sister, Marlene Daly; three brothers, Preston Ware, Alton Ware, Kennith Ware and one great-grandchild, Eden Wilson.