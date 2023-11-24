Terry Gene Jaco, 73 Published 7:38 am Friday, November 24, 2023

Terry Gene Jaco,73, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Coldwater. He was born on Sept.19, 1950, in Coffeeville, to Bobby Gene Jaco and Edwina Patricia Whitman Jaco. Terry was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. His favorite music was the sound of his eight beagles during a hunting trip. He was a family man who loved his family and cherished spending time with them, especially his children and grandchildren. Terry was a devoted friend to many and was always happy to help them in any way.

Left to cherish his memory, is his wife of 20 years, Shannon Jaco, of Coldwater; daughters, Kendall Renee Jaco, Kylee Faith Jaco, Kinsley Faith Rosenbaum, Terra Ann Payne, and Teresa Marie Bailey; son, Michael Gene Jaco; sisters, Carlene Jaco, Roena Robertson, Arlene Robertson, Wanda Shields, Diane Wiginton and Lila Darby; brothers, Allen Jaco and David Jaco; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Edwina Jaco; sister, Sue Gordon; brothers, Kelly Jaco, Tim Jaco, Steve Jaco, Bobby Jaco and Jerry Jaco.

Visitation will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 9290 Hwy. 306, Coldwater, 38618 on Monday, Nov. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at noon. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy. 305, Coldwater.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to assist the Jaco family during this difficult time.