Charles William Wilson, 83 Published 7:26 am Friday, November 24, 2023

Charles William “Chuck” Wilson, 83, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at the Magnolia @ Oxford Commons in Oxford.

A service to celebrate his life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, t Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home in Albany, OH. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens in Athens, OH with military honors.

Chuck was born December 19, 1939, in Johnstown, OH to the late Howard William and Mary Helen Criss Wilson. He a retired U.S. Navy Senior Chief Officer after serving his country for thirty years.

Chuck was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he was a former Sunday School teacher and was active in the choir. He was also a former member of the North Mississippi Senior Choir. Chuck was a true family man that loved his family dearly. He was a member of the VFW and the Gideons International. He was fond of the outdoors while hunting and fishing.

His loving memory will be cherished by his wife of sixty years, Reiko Wilson of Oxford; two daughters, Patty Thrash (Randy) of Columbus, Pam Calvert (Rusty) of Batesville; sister, Janet Wilson Dutcher of Florida; two brothers, Richard Wilson (Marcia) of Albany, OH, Fred Wilson (Kelli) of Albany, OH; four grandchildren, Hunter Calvert (Savannah), Ethan Calvert, Matthew Thrash (Mary Kathryn), Mary Paige Thrash and four great-grandchildren, Avery Kate Calvert, Archer Rhea Calvert, Lofton Charles Thrash and Wilson Mitchell Thrash.