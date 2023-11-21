Ann Shankle taken in death – Had 65 year career at First Security Bank Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, November 21, 2023

The death of Ann Morrow Hawkins Shankle was mourned across Panola County last week with her passing on Thursday, Nov. 16. Her life was celebrated by family, friends, and associates Monday at Batesville First United Methodist Church. She was 89.

Shankle was born in Courtland on Sept. 2, 1934, to Annie Dell Morrow Hawkins and Roy Hawkins. She was a member of the National Association of Banking Women (NABW) and was one of the few females to become a bank and loan officer in the 1970’s.

First Security Bank President Justin Hill said Shankle’s “unwavering commitment, loyalty, and exceptional work ethic have left an indelible mark on the bank.”



“Mrs. Ann dedicated an astonishing sixty-five years of her life to First Security Bank,” Hill said. “She began her banking career at Batesville Security Bank on the corner of Van Voris and Thomas Streets on July 21, 1958. Throughout the years she witnessed the evolution of our bank, adapting year after year to technological advancements and industry changes with grace and adaptability.”

“Her loss is felt deeply within the bank and in our community,” Hill said.

Working at the bank was not just a job, friends said. She considered her co-workers and customers as a part of her family. When she was not working, Shankle enjoyed the outdoors and working in her yard and flower gardens.

Mayor Hal Ferrell said he will remember Shankle for enduring smile and care for bank customers.

“During her remarkable career of sixty-five years in banking service, Ann Hawkins Shankle always smiled and took care of her customers, young and old,” Ferrell said. “Her professional guidance was steadfast, as was her loyalty.”

“In personal life she chose to share her time and talents with family, fellow church members, neighbors, and friends. For decades Ann also gave many of us bounty from her vegetable and flower gardens. In every way the life of Ann Shankle reflected the Fruit of the Spirit, love, joy, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control,” Ferrell said.

She was a member of Batesville First Methodist Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes her son, Chris Shankle (Sara) of Shreveport, LA; one sister, Elsie Hawkins Everett of Batesville; and two grandchildren, Andrew Shankle and Anna Shankle Dixon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mellard Barr Shankle; her parents, Annie and Roy Hawkins; and a brother, Otis Hawkins.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Batesville First Methodist Church, 11