Sheriff – Election numbers by Precinct
Published 9:41 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Sheriff Shane Phelps won a second term as the top law enforcement officer in Panola County, getting 6,101 votes compared to the 4,349 for Dennis Darby, and 853 for Otis Griffin. There were 10 write-in votes.
Phelps won 53 percent of the total vote. Of the 910 absentee ballots cast, he won 524.
By precinct, vote totals for each candidate were as follows:
(These numbers will remain unofficial until the election is certified by the Election Commission, which must complete that task within a week, per state law)
Shane Phelps
Como Library – 414
Union Fire Station – 189
Sardis Courthouse – 352
Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 109
Sardis Library – 387
Pleasant Grove Fire – 53
Longtown Fire Dept. – 63
Crenshaw Fire – 80
Macedonia-Concord – 354
Pope Hosanna – 456
Cliff Finch Bldg. – 164
Courtland Baptist – 689
Tocowa Community – 290
Crowder Wastewater – 78
Panola Extension – 189
Eureka Community – 358
Black Jack Community – 324
Mt. Olivet Fire – 373
Batesville Courthouse – 648
Patton Lane – 490
Enon Water Bldg. – 41
Total – 6,101
Dennis Darby
Como Library – 328
Union Fire Station – 120
Sardis Courthouse – 220
Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 63
Sardis Library – 211
Pleasant Grove Fire – 78
Longtown Fire Dept. – 77
Crenshaw Fire – 114
Macedonia-Concord – 107
Pope Hosanna – 209
Cliff Finch Bldg. – 248
Courtland Baptist – 162
Tocowa Community – 292
Crowder Wastewater – 34
Panola Extension – 234
Eureka Community – 366
Black Jack Community – 396
Mt. Olivet Fire – 303
Batesville Courthouse – 664
Patton Lane – 72
Enon Water Bldg. – 51
Total – 4,349
Otis Griffin
Como Library – 72
Union Fire Station – 19
Sardis Courthouse – 80
Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 18
Sardis Library – 97
Pleasant Grove Fire – 8
Longtown Fire Dept. – 20
Crenshaw Fire – 20
Macedonia-Concord – 104
Pope Hosanna – 16
Cliff Finch Bldg. – 15
Courtland Baptist – 70
Tocowa Community – 17
Crowder Wastewater – 28
Panola Extension – 9
Eureka Community – 37
Black Jack Community – 38
Mt. Olivet Fire – 36
Batesville Courthouse – 58
Patton Lane – 82
Enon Water Bldg. – 9
Total – 853