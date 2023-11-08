Sheriff – Election numbers by Precinct Published 9:41 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Sheriff Shane Phelps won a second term as the top law enforcement officer in Panola County, getting 6,101 votes compared to the 4,349 for Dennis Darby, and 853 for Otis Griffin. There were 10 write-in votes.

Phelps won 53 percent of the total vote. Of the 910 absentee ballots cast, he won 524.

By precinct, vote totals for each candidate were as follows:

(These numbers will remain unofficial until the election is certified by the Election Commission, which must complete that task within a week, per state law)

Shane Phelps

Como Library – 414

Union Fire Station – 189

Sardis Courthouse – 352

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 109

Sardis Library – 387

Pleasant Grove Fire – 53

Longtown Fire Dept. – 63

Crenshaw Fire – 80

Macedonia-Concord – 354

Pope Hosanna – 456

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 164

Courtland Baptist – 689

Tocowa Community – 290

Crowder Wastewater – 78

Panola Extension – 189

Eureka Community – 358

Black Jack Community – 324

Mt. Olivet Fire – 373

Batesville Courthouse – 648

Patton Lane – 490

Enon Water Bldg. – 41

Total – 6,101

Dennis Darby

Como Library – 328

Union Fire Station – 120

Sardis Courthouse – 220

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 63

Sardis Library – 211

Pleasant Grove Fire – 78

Longtown Fire Dept. – 77

Crenshaw Fire – 114

Macedonia-Concord – 107

Pope Hosanna – 209

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 248

Courtland Baptist – 162

Tocowa Community – 292

Crowder Wastewater – 34

Panola Extension – 234

Eureka Community – 366

Black Jack Community – 396

Mt. Olivet Fire – 303

Batesville Courthouse – 664

Patton Lane – 72

Enon Water Bldg. – 51

Total – 4,349

Otis Griffin

Como Library – 72

Union Fire Station – 19

Sardis Courthouse – 80

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 18

Sardis Library – 97

Pleasant Grove Fire – 8

Longtown Fire Dept. – 20

Crenshaw Fire – 20

Macedonia-Concord – 104

Pope Hosanna – 16

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 15

Courtland Baptist – 70

Tocowa Community – 17

Crowder Wastewater – 28

Panola Extension – 9

Eureka Community – 37

Black Jack Community – 38

Mt. Olivet Fire – 36

Batesville Courthouse – 58

Patton Lane – 82

Enon Water Bldg. – 9

Total – 853