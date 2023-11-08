Sheriff – Election numbers by Precinct

Published 9:41 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Editor

In this photo taken this summer at a political rally at Mt. Olivet Fire Dept.,the candidates for sheriff were Shane Phelps, Dennis Darby, John Lantern, and Otis Griffin. Lantern lost in the party primaries. Phelps won the general election Tuesday night with a 53 percent vote.

Sheriff Shane Phelps won a second term as the top law enforcement officer in Panola County, getting 6,101 votes compared to the 4,349 for Dennis Darby, and 853 for Otis Griffin. There were 10 write-in votes.

Phelps won 53 percent of the total vote. Of the 910 absentee ballots cast, he won 524.

By precinct, vote totals for each candidate were as follows:

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

(These numbers will remain unofficial until the election is certified by the Election Commission, which must complete that task within a week, per state law)

Shane Phelps

Como Library – 414

Union Fire Station – 189

Sardis Courthouse – 352

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 109

Sardis Library – 387

Pleasant Grove Fire – 53

Longtown Fire Dept. – 63

Crenshaw Fire – 80

Macedonia-Concord – 354

Pope Hosanna – 456

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 164

Courtland Baptist – 689

Tocowa Community – 290

Crowder Wastewater – 78

Panola Extension – 189

Eureka Community – 358

Black Jack Community – 324

Mt. Olivet Fire – 373

Batesville Courthouse – 648

Patton Lane – 490

Enon Water Bldg. – 41

Total – 6,101

 

Dennis Darby

Como Library – 328

Union Fire Station – 120

Sardis Courthouse – 220

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 63

Sardis Library – 211

Pleasant Grove Fire – 78

Longtown Fire Dept. – 77

Crenshaw Fire – 114

Macedonia-Concord – 107

Pope Hosanna – 209

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 248

Courtland Baptist – 162

Tocowa Community – 292

Crowder Wastewater – 34

Panola Extension – 234

Eureka Community – 366

Black Jack Community – 396

Mt. Olivet Fire – 303

Batesville Courthouse – 664

Patton Lane – 72

Enon Water Bldg. – 51

Total – 4,349

 

Otis Griffin

Como Library – 72

Union Fire Station – 19

Sardis Courthouse – 80

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 18

Sardis Library – 97

Pleasant Grove Fire – 8

Longtown Fire Dept. – 20

Crenshaw Fire – 20

Macedonia-Concord – 104

Pope Hosanna – 16

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 15

Courtland Baptist – 70

Tocowa Community – 17

Crowder Wastewater – 28

Panola Extension – 9

Eureka Community – 37

Black Jack Community – 38

Mt. Olivet Fire – 36

Batesville Courthouse – 58

Patton Lane – 82

Enon Water Bldg. – 9

Total – 853

More Panola County News

Tax Assessor/Collector – Election numbers by Precinct

Chancery Court Clerk – Election numbers by Precinct

Circuit Clerk – Election numbers by Precinct

Coroner – Election numbers by Precinct

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow