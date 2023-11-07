Phelps leading sheriff’s race with five precincts left to report Published 9:07 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

With 16 of 21 precincts reporting at the Batesville Courthouse, Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps appeared on his way to winning a second term. The numbers below represent the votes cast in person at the precincts on Tuesday.

Still to be counted are about 950 absentee votes and a handful of provisional ballots. Those numbers will not be available until early Wednesday morning.

Phelps was winning 4,146 to Dennis Darby’s 2,790, and Otis Griffin’s 526 with the 16 boxes tallied.

Still out are the Sardis Library, Longtown, Crenshaw, and Batesville Courthouse boxes. Of those, Phelps is projected to win, based on previous elections, all but the Batesville precinct.

Updated results will be posted as they become available.