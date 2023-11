Robert Lawrence Benson, 83 Published 10:20 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

Robert “Benny” Lawrence Benson, 83, passed away Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the Bedford Care Center in Hattiesburg. He was the husband of Martha Jo Hope Benson.

A graveside service for Mr. Benny will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope. Wells Funeral Home will have charge of arrangements.