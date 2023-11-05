Randy Wayne Leverett, 34 Published 10:22 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

Randy Wayne Leverett, 34, of Crenshaw, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at his home.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.

Randy was born Jan. 12, 1989, to Jimmy Wayne Leverett and Tammy Renee Clemons Leon in Sardis. Randy enjoyed fishing, drawing, and absolutely loved woodworking.

Randy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rose Clemons and Shed Clemons and his niece Marissa Williams.

Survivors include his two children, Gracey Leverett and Lillie Moore, his father, Jimmy Wayne Leverett (Amanda Johns), his mother, Tammy Renee Leon (Marco), three brothers, Danny Leverett, Jerry Atkinson, George Sams (Lauren Jacome), his sister, Jersie Williams (Dalton), his paternal grandparents, Thomas Leverett (Martha), one nephew Dallas Wayne Sams, and one niece, Hannah Williams.