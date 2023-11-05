Batesville Presbyterian wraps up Operation Christmas Child – Mission Team Achieves Goal of 700 Boxes Published 10:05 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

The Operation Christmas Child (OCC) Mission Team at Batesville Presbyterian Church has achieved its goal of processing and packing over 700 OCC Shoeboxes for children around the world.

“These shoeboxes offer our faith community a unique opportunity to share the Good News of the Gospel with children in all corners of the earth,” said Mina Lightsey, chairperson of the OCC Mission Team at Batesville Presbyterian.

“Once our OCC Missions Team processes and packs these boxes with gifts of Christ’s love,” notes Lightsey, “They are shipped worldwide to children who have never heard the story of God’s love for them in Christ Jesus.”

The Operation Christmas Child Project is managed and coordinated through the international ministries of Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, founded by Rev. Franklin Graham.

North Mississippi churches and civic organizations have been packing shoeboxes in recent weeks in preparation for national collection week, Nov. 13-20. Morning (7:30-10:30 a.m.) drop offs will be at Calvary Baptist Church on Keating Road, and evening (6-8 p.m.) drop offs will be at Pope Baptist Church. Both sites will have Sunday afternoon hours.

Founded in 1841, Batesville Presbyterian Church is located at 121 Eureka Street in Batesville.

For more information on the OCC Ministry or other mission programs, you can contact the church office at (662) 563-3001 or check out Batesville Presbyterian’s Facebook page.