Jerry Don Freeman, 79 Published 3:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Jerry Don Freeman born on March 12, 1944, in Direct Texas to J.B. and Minnie Freeman. He passed from this life into the arms of God gaining victory over his long-term battle with Parkinson’s on Oct. 27, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Laquetta; daughter- Renae May (Joe) of Batesville; son- Chris Freeman (Angie) of McKinney, TX; a brother- Nick Freeman (Kim) of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren- Sheena Bauman (Tommy) of North Little Rock, AR; Jared Snowden of Wolfforth, TX; Emily Black (Tim) of McKinney, TX, Andrew Freeman (Lexie) of Morrisville, NC; and Hannah Freeman of McKinney, TX; Great Grandchildren – Hudson and Adeline Bauman, arriving soon Eleanor Black; Sister-n-laws – Soon Ja Freeman and Candi Freeman; several nieces and nephews; Three “FAVORITE” cousins – Reithie Frazier, Sharon Mullens and Ginger Rose.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Cayron, Larry and Gary.

Jerry retired after 45 years of service with ABF Freight. He started working on the freight dock in Amarillo, TX transferred to Phoenix, AZ as Operations Supervisor, then to Lubbock, TX and Houston, TX as Branch Manager.

In hearing of his passing an ABF Freight Corporate VP sent the following to the family: He was a true gentleman, great leader for us, and a true witness for Jesus Christ. I considered him a friend. He was a legend in our company and widely respected…Without any doubt, I am a better person for having known and worked with him.

He loved gospel bluegrass music and playing the guitar and banjo. Since the age of 3 he sang gospel songs in church with his mother, later in life he played his guitar and led his Sunday School class in praise and worship.

A Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Memorials – Suggested to The Grace Place – Batesville, MS or

Pleasant Hills Children’s Home – Fairfield, TX