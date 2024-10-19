Will Treylon Burks Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:28 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

Treylon Burks has been ruled out for the Tennessee Titans’ Week 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The contest begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Burks’ stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Burks has been targeted eight times and has four catches for 34 yards (8.5 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for one yard.

Treylon Burks Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Burks makes an appearance on the injury list this week (out, knee).

The Titans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: DeAndre Hopkins (FP/rest): 14 Rec; 175 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Titans vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 20, 2024

October 20, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Bills -9.5

Bills -9.5 Total: 41 points

Burks 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 4 34 5 0 8.5

Burks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1 1 13 0 Week 6 @Colts 1 1 10 0

