Panola County Property Transfers Published 7:14 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Property transfers between September 18 – September 22, 2023, recorded with Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Laura Beth Cole and Annabella Young to David C. Cole, Part of Section 31, Township 27 North, Range 3.

Borgia Jean Crofford to Nakita Kelly, Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Margaret Cooke to Bonnie Cooke Johnson, et al., 24.5 acres in the Northeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 7 West;107.2 acres in the Southeast Quarter of Section 7; and the Northeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Terry R. Caine to Terry Caine, Sr., Fractional part of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Joseph and Jolanda Black to Mason and Brenton Anthony, Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Gilbert Stallings, Jr. to Melannie Stallings, 440 McNeely Rd., Town of Courtland.

Mary Hall to Shirley Ann Reinhardt, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Melvin Bradford to Melvin and Tyrus Bradford, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9, Range 7 West; Part of the North Half of Lot 2, Block 4, City of Batesville; Lots 9 and 10, Block F of Liberty Heights Subdivision; Part of the West Half of the West Half of Block B of Liberty Heights Subdivision; A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 6 West; A fractional part of the North Half of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; Part of Section 5, Township 9, Range 7 West; A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West; Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West; A 3.2-acre part of Block 18, Old Town of Panola; and Lot 30 of Riverdale Acres Subdivision.

Gerri Cardwell to Darrell and Sandy McGee, Part of Section 14, Township 8, Range 6 West.

John Williams to John Williams, III, Part of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Carol Ann Towles to Carol Mothershead, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Kimberly Jones to Doug Jones, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 9, Range 6.

White Oak Ridge, LLC to Chad Harrison, Parts of Section 27, 28 and 34, all in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Chad Harrison to North Central MS Land Clearing, LLC, Parts of Sections 7 and 8, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Diann McKinney, et al. to Diann McKinney, A parcel in Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

WT Properties, LLC to Austin Payne, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Matt Rushing to CT Investments, LLC, Lot 23, Third Addition to Plum Point Subdivision.

Regina Maxey to Phillip and Cori Morton, Lot 216, Section B, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Bonnie Andrise to SPI Land Ventures, LLC, 126 acres in Sections 5 and 6, all in Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

PJM Briscoe Properties, LLC to LACR, LLC, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Emma Russell to Terri and Joe Harris, Part of Lots 38 and 39, Block 10, Ward Reservation.

Willie Tucker, et al. to Emma Russell, Part of Lots 38 and 39, Block 10, Ward Reservation.

Sheridan Montgomery to Sheridan Montgomery and Ashley Livingston, Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Greg Pryor to Charles Douell, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 8, Range 7.

Wanda Porter to Steven Johnson, Lot 2 in Block 1, Town of Como.

Karl Limberg to Jeff Barham, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Michael Sumner to Brian Sinquefield and Leigh Ann Darby, Part of Section 21, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Bradley and Joshua Delaney to William and Emma Reed, A 0.76-acre parcel in Section 35, Township 75, Range 7 West.