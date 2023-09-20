Harold Edward Tims, Jr., 51 Published 9:59 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Harold “Hal” Edward Tims, Jr, 51, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS in Oxford. Hal was born on May 11, 1972, in Batesville, to Brenda Kay Roberson Tims and Harold Edward Tims, Sr. He was a lifelong member of Pope Baptist Church.

Hal enjoyed being with friends, was friendly to everyone he met and he never met a stranger. He loved the outdoors, and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, rock and bottle collecting, and photographing nature. Hal loved his family and he treasured spending time with his two nephews, Mark Lawson and Ty.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family which includes his mother, Brenda Kay Roberson Tims; his brother, Mark Tims; two nephews, Mark Lawson Tims and Ty Inman Tims. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Edward Tims, Sr.

Visitation will be held at Dickins Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 2 to 3 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery, 253 Avery Rd, Courtland, MS 38620.

Memorial contributions may be mailed to Pope Baptist Church, 264 Front Street, Pope, MS 38658, in care of Operation Christmas Child – Shoebox Fund.

Dickins Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements and serve the Tims family during this sad time.