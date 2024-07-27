Cardinals vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for July 27 Published 4:24 am Saturday, July 27, 2024

Kyle Gibson will toe the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals (53-50) on Saturday, July 27 against the Washington Nationals (48-56), who will counter with Jake Irvin. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Sportsbooks have tabbed the Cardinals (-185) as moneyline favorites against the Nationals (+150). This game’s over/under has been listed at 7.5. You can get -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -185

Cardinals -185 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +150

Nationals +150 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gibson (7-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Gibson enters this game with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Gibson has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this year entering this matchup.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 19th in MLB action with 106 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis’ .387 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals are 14th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

St. Louis is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (426 total).

The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

St. Louis’ 4.01 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

St. Louis’ pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).

