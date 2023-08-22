DAR chapter reminds about Constitution Week Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The local James Gilliam Chapter of the MS Daughters of the American Revolution will mark the week of Sept. 17-23 as national Constitution Week.

The celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside a week annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

According to Ruth Watts, First Vice Regent of the Panola DAR chapter, said the aims of the Constitution Week celebration include: