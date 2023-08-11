M. John Robinson, 85 Published 9:48 am Friday, August 11, 2023

M. John Robinson, 85, of Senatobia, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Wesley Meadows Retirement Community in Hernando.

Mr. Robinson was born June 19, 1938, in Monroe, MI, to the late John Marion Robinson and Laura Esther “Peggy” Endsley Robinson. Mr. Robinson earned his Ph.D in engineering and was employed as a nuclear engineer at Black and Veatch. During his professional life, Mr. Robinson was also a professor at Kansas Sate University and served as a consultant for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to the United Nations where he worked as the technical assistance expert for the International Atomic Energy Agency of the United States.

An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Robinson loved hunting and fishing. In addition to this, he was a rock hound and thoroughly enjoyed searching for and collecting various rocks and even made jewelry from his finds. He was a long time member of the Olathe Gem and Mineral Society of Olathe, KS.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years and the mother of his children, Sonja Louise Wilson Robinson and one brother, Michael Robinson.

Those left to cherish his memory include his four children, Terri Massey (Mike), of Senatobia, Julie Bennett (Christopher), of France, Kris Robinson, of Senatobia, and John Robinson (Dorene), of Madison; one brother, Richard Robinson (Raili), of Florida; and five grandchildren, Joey Robinson, Gaines Massey, Camille Robinson, Eric Robinson, and Lisa Seanor.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.