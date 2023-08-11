A child you would be proud of Published 9:31 am Friday, August 11, 2023

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

This weekend we lost a child. The Lord sent him to his parents, sister, and grandparent to feel them with so much joy, to light up the world around them. He was a member of Deliverance Tabernacle Pentecostal Church.

I watched him grow into a wonderful young man, who was not afraid to glorify God in his spiritual walk. He was a member of the youth department, he had a voice to sing, he spoke with connection to the heart.

His light shines brightly with his head held high. I think about how Bishop Fondren held him close to his heart while he was going through several medical procedures, and how we saw miracles performed in this child’s life.

Many may wonder why he left so early. He lived a life full of wonder, his life was full of happiness with a family who truly loved him. His Spirit was ever before the Lord.

Psalm 89:47 “Remember how short my time is: wherefore hast thou made all men in vain?”

A young man who gave me much at such a young age, gave this world better because he touched many hearts.

He let his life speak for him, in his walk, talk, and joy, and a beautiful smile that glowed when he looked at you.

This young man would have graduated 2024 from Charleston High School, but he went on to a higher calling not made by man’s hands.

His name, or he was called by people who knew him, was D.J. Turner.

His light spoke for him, what about yours?