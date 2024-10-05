How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 6

Published 9:57 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 6

Today’s WNBA playoff schedule includes two exciting matchups. Among them is the New York Liberty versus the Las Vegas Aces.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

