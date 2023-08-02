Property Transfers Published 4:44 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Property transfers between July 17 – 21, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

The Mississippi Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Eureka Community Church, Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quartert of Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Mohamed Fadhel to Mohamed and Nadia Fadhel, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Ronald and Tracy Goforth to Jennifer and Joshua Mamon, Lot 80, Section B of Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Michael Wiseman, et al. to William and Justin Stewart, Land in Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Robin Tuminello to Gary Wiseman (deceased) and Ann Wiseman (deceased), Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Amber Butler to Gary Wiseman (deceased) and Ann Wiseman (deceased), Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Amber Butler to Jackson Wiseman (deceased) and Betty Mae Wiseman (deceased), Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Robin Tuminello to Jackson Wiseman (deceased) and Betty Mae Wiseman (deceased), Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Myra Bean, et al. to Vontrice Conner, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28 and fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Linda Faulkner to Linda and Dav’ana Faulkner, Northeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Douglas King to Larry Pride, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Earnest and Debra Smith to Jeremy Smith and Tammy Reeves, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Larry Pride to Douglas King, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Boothe and Associates Real Estate, LLC to Terry Flowers and Lashanta Byrd, Part of the North Half of Block 28, Old Town of Panola, Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Terry Jean Vreeland and James Danielson to Terry Jean Vreeland, Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

James and Linda Pitcock to Amanda Ford, A fractional part of the East Half of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

William Reynolds to Nolan West, The Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 9, Range 9 West.

Estate of Janice Dulany to Charlie Dulany, et al., Fraction of Lot 11, Block 9, Town of Batesville.

The Mississippi Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Mt. Olivet Church, Southeast Quarter of Section 11; Southwest Quarter of Section 12; Southwest Quarter of Section 13; Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Enid and Jospeh Griffin to FSB & Co., LLC, A fractional part of the North Half and Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

J.T. Turner to John Thomas Turner, Jr., A part of the North Half of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Summer Kelliene Shankle-Allee to Marty and Aida Minton, Lot 525, Section E of Enid Shores Subdivision.

Andrew Jones to John and Bonnie Walker, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Larry Eason to Martha Dye, Part of Lot 29, Sardis Lake Est. and part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter East of Rd., Section 29, Township 8, Range 5.

Carolyn Perkins to Cynthia Blair, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3 and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Thomas Brower, et ux. to Alvin Henderson, Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 7 South, Range 8 West, (Farm Nos. 12-16, Como West Farms Unrecorded).

Adrian and Ryan Overall to Travis and Kati Overall, Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 8 West, and the Northeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Juanita Pecou to Rodolfo Pascacio, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

James and Cathy Coats to Wendell Barber, Jr., A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

George and Amanda Beeler to Luis Castillo, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Betty Sowell to Debra Norwood, et al., Part of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West, Lots 6 and 7, Section C, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.