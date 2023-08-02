Panola County deputy arrested in Tate Published 4:12 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

A Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputy was suspended without pay Monday following news of his arrest over the weekend in Tate County.

Records show that Brandon Urban, 34, was charged with domestic violence by the Senatobia Police Dept. He was booked at 4:11 a.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Sheriff Shane Phelps said Urban had also worked for the Batesville Police Department before joining the Sheriff’s Office. He works in the county’s Drug Task Force unit.

“This county has a lot of employees and we can’t watch everyone all the time and we shouldn’t have to,” Phelps said. “But when something like this comes up we have to treat it just like any other situation and that’s what we are going to do.”

Phelps said he will make decisions about future employment once Urban’s court appearances and case adjudication is complete. His court date is Sept. 29.

“It’s unfortunate, but the Sheriff’s Office has a policy and we will follow that policy no matter what happens,” he said. “Right now I’m asking that we allow the process to work and we will see what happens in court.”