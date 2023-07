Randall L. Martindale, 63 Published 11:27 am Monday, July 24, 2023

Randall L. Martindale, 63, of Courtland, passed away Sunday July 23, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 25, at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.