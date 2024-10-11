Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings on TV or Streaming Live – October 12 Published 7:25 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a game between the Nashville Predators (0-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (0-1), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena and broadcast on ESPN+.

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players (2023-24)

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 82 48 46 94 80 76 D Roman Josi 82 23 62 85 60 33 F Steven Stamkos 79 40 41 81 52 23 F Gustav Nyquist 81 23 52 75 40 37 F Ryan O’Reilly 82 26 43 69 30 64

Predators Stat Rankings (2023-24)

Goals: 3.24 (10th)

3.24 (10th) Goals Allowed: 3.02 (13th)

3.02 (13th) Shots: 32.2 (8th)

32.2 (8th) Shots Allowed: 30.6 (23rd)

30.6 (23rd) Power Play %: 21.56 (16th)

21.56 (16th) Penalty Kill %: 76.92 (22nd)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

October 12 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) October 15 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) October 17 vs. Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) October 19 vs. Red Wings: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+

2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ October 22 vs. Bruins: 8:45 PM ET on ESPN+

8:45 PM ET on ESPN+ October 25 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ October 26 vs. Blue Jackets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ October 28 at Lightning: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ October 31 vs. Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 2 vs. Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 4 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 6 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 7 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 9 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 11 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 14 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 15 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 17 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 20 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) November 23 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Red Wings’ Top Players (2023-24)

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Lucas Raymond 82 31 41 72 25 48 F Dylan Larkin 68 33 36 69 44 48 F Alex DeBrincat 82 27 40 67 39 49 F Vladimir Tarasenko 76 23 32 55 27 18 F J.T. Compher 77 19 29 48 30 16

Red Wings Stat Rankings (2023-24)

Goals: 3.35 (9th)

3.35 (9th) Goals Allowed: 3.33 (24th)

3.33 (24th) Shots: 29 (23rd)

29 (23rd) Shots Allowed: 32.4 (26th)

32.4 (26th) Power Play %: 23.08 (9th)

23.08 (9th) Penalty Kill %: 79.58 (14th)

Red Wings’ Upcoming Schedule

October 12 vs. Predators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) October 14 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) October 17 vs. Rangers: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ October 19 at Predators: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+

2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ October 22 at Islanders: 7:45 PM ET on ESPN+

7:45 PM ET on ESPN+ October 24 vs. Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ October 26 at Sabres: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

1:00 PM ET on ESPN+ October 27 vs. Oilers: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

6:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) October 30 vs. Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ November 2 vs. Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 6 at Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

8:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) November 8 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 9 vs. Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 13 at Penguins: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) November 15 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 16 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 18 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ November 21 vs. Islanders: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 23 vs. Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 25 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

