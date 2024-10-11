Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings on TV or Streaming Live – October 12
Published 7:25 pm Friday, October 11, 2024
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a game between the Nashville Predators (0-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (0-1), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena and broadcast on ESPN+.
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Predators’ Top Players (2023-24)
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|82
|48
|46
|94
|80
|76
|D Roman Josi
|82
|23
|62
|85
|60
|33
|F Steven Stamkos
|79
|40
|41
|81
|52
|23
|F Gustav Nyquist
|81
|23
|52
|75
|40
|37
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|82
|26
|43
|69
|30
|64
Predators Stat Rankings (2023-24)
- Goals: 3.24 (10th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.02 (13th)
- Shots: 32.2 (8th)
- Shots Allowed: 30.6 (23rd)
- Power Play %: 21.56 (16th)
- Penalty Kill %: 76.92 (22nd)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- October 12 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 15 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 17 vs. Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 19 vs. Red Wings: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 22 vs. Bruins: 8:45 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 25 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 26 vs. Blue Jackets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 28 at Lightning: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 31 vs. Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 2 vs. Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 4 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 6 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 7 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 9 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 11 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 14 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 15 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 17 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 20 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on TNT
- November 23 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Red Wings’ Top Players (2023-24)
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Lucas Raymond
|82
|31
|41
|72
|25
|48
|F Dylan Larkin
|68
|33
|36
|69
|44
|48
|F Alex DeBrincat
|82
|27
|40
|67
|39
|49
|F Vladimir Tarasenko
|76
|23
|32
|55
|27
|18
|F J.T. Compher
|77
|19
|29
|48
|30
|16
Red Wings Stat Rankings (2023-24)
- Goals: 3.35 (9th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.33 (24th)
- Shots: 29 (23rd)
- Shots Allowed: 32.4 (26th)
- Power Play %: 23.08 (9th)
- Penalty Kill %: 79.58 (14th)
Red Wings’ Upcoming Schedule
- October 12 vs. Predators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 14 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network
- October 17 vs. Rangers: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 19 at Predators: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 22 at Islanders: 7:45 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 24 vs. Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 26 at Sabres: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 27 vs. Oilers: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network
- October 30 vs. Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 2 vs. Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 6 at Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on TNT
- November 8 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 9 vs. Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 13 at Penguins: 7:30 PM ET on TNT
- November 15 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 16 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 18 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 21 vs. Islanders: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 23 vs. Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 25 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
