Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 12 Published 6:41 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

Entering a game against the Detroit Red Wings (0-1), the Nashville Predators (0-1) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 12 at Little Caesars Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Juuse Saros G Questionable Lower Body Fedor Svechkov C Out Lower Body Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jeff Petry D Questionable Upper Body Jack Campbell G Out Nhl/Nhlpa Player Assistance Program

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

The Predators’ 266 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.

Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.

Their +18 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights (2023-24)

The Red Wings’ 275 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them ninth in the NHL.

Detroit’s total of 273 goals allowed (3.3 per game) was 24th in the league.

With a goal differential of +2, they were 16th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-117) Red Wings (-103) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.