Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 12
Published 6:41 pm Friday, October 11, 2024
Entering a game against the Detroit Red Wings (0-1), the Nashville Predators (0-1) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 12 at Little Caesars Arena.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Juuse Saros
|G
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Fedor Svechkov
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jeff Petry
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Jack Campbell
|G
|Out
|Nhl/Nhlpa Player Assistance Program
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Predators Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Predators’ 266 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.
- Their +18 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.
Red Wings Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Red Wings’ 275 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them ninth in the NHL.
- Detroit’s total of 273 goals allowed (3.3 per game) was 24th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +2, they were 16th in the league.
Predators vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-117)
|Red Wings (-103)
|6.5
