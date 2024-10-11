MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 12 Published 8:32 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Saturday lineup sure to please include the Detroit Tigers squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

Here’s everything you need to know about the betting odds for Saturday’s action in the MLB.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 12

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -120

Guardians -120 Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +100

Tigers +100 Total: 6 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

6 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 4, Tigers 3

Guardians 4, Tigers 3 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (100) over the Tigers (-120)

Guardians (100) over the Tigers (-120) Total Pick: Over 6 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Max

Max Game Time: 1:08 PM ET

1:08 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals

Royals Moneyline Underdog: Yankees

Yankees Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Yankees ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: Max

Max Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: TBA

TBA Royals Starter: TBA

