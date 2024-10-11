Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 12

Star player Tre Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) meet the LSU Tigers (4-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, at Tiger Stadium.

See how to watch this game on ABC in the article below.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Tiger Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 2,100 YDS (73.4%) / 13 TD / 2 INT
157 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 26.2 RUSH YPG
Tre Harris WR 53 REC / 918 YDS / 5 TD / 153 YPG
Henry Parrish Jr. RB 585 YDS / 9 TD / 97.5 YPG / 6.4 YPC
9 REC / 67 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.2 REC YPG
Antwane Wells Jr. WR 17 REC / 371 YDS / 4 TD / 61.8 YPG
Suntarine Perkins LB 19 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
Chris Paul Jr. LB 25 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Jared Ivey DL 12 TKL / 4 TFL / 5 SACK
T.J. Dudley LB 25 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17
10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3
10/12/2024 at LSU
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma
11/2/2024 at Arkansas
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia
11/23/2024 at Florida
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State

LSU Key Players

Name Position Stats
Garrett Nussmeier QB 1,652 YDS (69.7%) / 15 TD / 4 INT
-6 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -1.2 RUSH YPG
Caden Durham RB 249 YDS / 3 TD / 49.8 YPG / 8.9 YPC
6 REC / 130 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 26 REC YPG
Kyren Lacy WR 25 REC / 352 YDS / 5 TD / 70.4 YPG
Aaron Anderson WR 27 REC / 371 YDS / 2 TD / 74.2 YPG
Bradyn Swinson DL 15 TKL / 4 TFL / 5 SACK
Savion Jones DL 16 TKL / 1 TFL / 4 SACK
Whit Weeks LB 24 TKL / 1 TFL
Greg Penn III LB 20 TKL / 0 TFL

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score
9/1/2024 at USC L 27-20
9/7/2024 vs. Nicholls State W 44-21
9/14/2024 at South Carolina W 36-33
9/21/2024 vs. UCLA W 34-17
9/28/2024 vs. South Alabama W 42-10
10/12/2024 vs. Ole Miss
10/19/2024 at Arkansas
10/26/2024 at Texas A&M
11/9/2024 vs. Alabama
11/16/2024 at Florida
11/23/2024 vs. Vanderbilt
11/30/2024 vs. Oklahoma

