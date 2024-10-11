Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 12
Published 7:47 pm Friday, October 11, 2024
Star player Tre Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) meet the LSU Tigers (4-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, at Tiger Stadium.
See how to watch this game on ABC in the article below.
Ole Miss vs. LSU Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|2,100 YDS (73.4%) / 13 TD / 2 INT
157 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 26.2 RUSH YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|53 REC / 918 YDS / 5 TD / 153 YPG
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|585 YDS / 9 TD / 97.5 YPG / 6.4 YPC
9 REC / 67 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.2 REC YPG
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|WR
|17 REC / 371 YDS / 4 TD / 61.8 YPG
|Suntarine Perkins
|LB
|19 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|25 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Jared Ivey
|DL
|12 TKL / 4 TFL / 5 SACK
|T.J. Dudley
|LB
|25 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|W 76-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 52-3
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|W 40-6
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|W 52-13
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|L 20-17
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|W 27-3
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|–
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
LSU Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Garrett Nussmeier
|QB
|1,652 YDS (69.7%) / 15 TD / 4 INT
-6 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -1.2 RUSH YPG
|Caden Durham
|RB
|249 YDS / 3 TD / 49.8 YPG / 8.9 YPC
6 REC / 130 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 26 REC YPG
|Kyren Lacy
|WR
|25 REC / 352 YDS / 5 TD / 70.4 YPG
|Aaron Anderson
|WR
|27 REC / 371 YDS / 2 TD / 74.2 YPG
|Bradyn Swinson
|DL
|15 TKL / 4 TFL / 5 SACK
|Savion Jones
|DL
|16 TKL / 1 TFL / 4 SACK
|Whit Weeks
|LB
|24 TKL / 1 TFL
|Greg Penn III
|LB
|20 TKL / 0 TFL
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|9/1/2024
|at USC
|L 27-20
|9/7/2024
|vs. Nicholls State
|W 44-21
|9/14/2024
|at South Carolina
|W 36-33
|9/21/2024
|vs. UCLA
|W 34-17
|9/28/2024
|vs. South Alabama
|W 42-10
|10/12/2024
|vs. Ole Miss
|–
|10/19/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|10/26/2024
|at Texas A&M
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Alabama
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Florida
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Vanderbilt
|–
|11/30/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|–