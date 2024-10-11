Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 12 Published 7:47 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

Star player Tre Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) meet the LSU Tigers (4-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, at Tiger Stadium.

See how to watch this game on ABC in the article below.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 2,100 YDS (73.4%) / 13 TD / 2 INT

157 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 26.2 RUSH YPG Tre Harris WR 53 REC / 918 YDS / 5 TD / 153 YPG Henry Parrish Jr. RB 585 YDS / 9 TD / 97.5 YPG / 6.4 YPC

9 REC / 67 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.2 REC YPG Antwane Wells Jr. WR 17 REC / 371 YDS / 4 TD / 61.8 YPG Suntarine Perkins LB 19 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT Chris Paul Jr. LB 25 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK Jared Ivey DL 12 TKL / 4 TFL / 5 SACK T.J. Dudley LB 25 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17 10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3 10/12/2024 at LSU – 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma – 11/2/2024 at Arkansas – 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia – 11/23/2024 at Florida – 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State –

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

LSU Key Players

Name Position Stats Garrett Nussmeier QB 1,652 YDS (69.7%) / 15 TD / 4 INT

-6 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -1.2 RUSH YPG Caden Durham RB 249 YDS / 3 TD / 49.8 YPG / 8.9 YPC

6 REC / 130 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 26 REC YPG Kyren Lacy WR 25 REC / 352 YDS / 5 TD / 70.4 YPG Aaron Anderson WR 27 REC / 371 YDS / 2 TD / 74.2 YPG Bradyn Swinson DL 15 TKL / 4 TFL / 5 SACK Savion Jones DL 16 TKL / 1 TFL / 4 SACK Whit Weeks LB 24 TKL / 1 TFL Greg Penn III LB 20 TKL / 0 TFL

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

LSU Schedule