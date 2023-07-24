Larry Milburn Hardzog, 67 Published 11:58 am Monday, July 24, 2023

Larry Milburn Hardzog, 67, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his home in Enid.

A memorial service for Mr. Larry was held Saturday, July 22, at the Hosanna Family Worship Center.

Larry was born on May 14, 1956 to the late R.B. and Anna Elizabeth Cosby Hardzog in Memphis. He was a retired truck driver and former ambulance driver. Larry drove across the country for many years and enjoyed the open ride hauls. Although he loved driving and was a hard worker, he was always excited to get home and relax. He lived a simple life and enjoyed the small things, such as sitting on the front porch enjoying the fresh air. Larry also had a special love for his two rescue dogs.

The family he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Elizabeth Swope Hardzog of Enid; two daughters, Becky Hardzog and Diane Hardzog both of Columbia, TN; one sister, Lois Susie Madewell Rooker of Harrison, AR; one brother, James Madewell of Keysville, GA; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sally McKemie (Chester) of Tucson, AZ; and a brother-in-law, Mac Swope (Trish) of Memphis.

Along with his parents, Larry is preceded in death by one sister, Mildred Hardzog and one brother, Sonny Richard Madewell.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Larry’s name make it to Hosanna Family Worship Center or the Panola County Humane Society.