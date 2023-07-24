Emma Lucille Woods, 82 Published 11:51 am Monday, July 24, 2023

Emma Lucille Woods, 82, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 in Crowder.

Funeral services were Sunday, July 16, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Antioch Cemetery.

Lucille was born on July 20, 1940 to the late Shelby Lynchard and Ruby Scott Lynchard in Cleveland. She was a hard worker throughout her lifetime, owning several different restaurants and cafés. Lucille enjoyed traveling, tending to flowers in the yard, and re-modeling houses. She was also an excellent cook, which led her to have successful restaurants. Lucille was also a member of the Crowder Assembly of God.

The family she leaves behind includes her children, Gale Ezell (Randy) of Harmontown, Jimmie Smith (Vicki) of Crowder, Becky Howell (Larry) of Harmontown , and Jeff Woods (Lisa) of Sardis; 7 siblings, Inez Crotwell, Virginia Waldrup, Shelby Lynchard, Jr., Willie Mae Elkins, Joyce Hester, Betty Ann Smith, and Ina Lynchard; 9 grandchildren, Tisha Self, Emily Morris, Jim Smith, Janie Thigpen, John Sanders, Chance Woods, Brittney Woods, Dalton Woods, and Justin Sanders; 26 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lee Woods; and one son, Albert Dwayne “Wayne” Woods; and several siblings.