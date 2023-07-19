‘Picnicking with Police’ set for this Saturday Published 5:45 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

“Picnicking With Police,” an even that annually brings together groups and organizations in Batesville like no other event, will take place this Saturday, July 22, at the Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last year more than 1,200 people passed through the turnstiles at the Civic Center to enjoy the activities, games and giveaways.

The event will feature sack lunches (choice of hot dog or hamburger with chips and drinks), cotton candy, popcorn, bouncy houses, face painting and opportunities to pick up giveaways from different offices and merchants who set up tables and booths on the floor of the Civic Center.

Oxford Police will again bring their mounted patrol unit and DeSoto County is scheduled to bring their motorcycle corps. The Batesville Police, the Panola Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will all bring vehicles for children to explore.