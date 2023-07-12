MaKinzie Welch to compete at state pageant Published 9:20 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Pope student is Miss Pre-Teen Batesville

MaKinzie Nicole Welch, daughter of Shawna Jefcoat and Jason Welch, will be a contestant in the Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant finals in Vicksburg the weekend of Sept. 23-24.

She is the granddaughter of Tracy and John Davidson and Sara and Leroy Grant. Also accompanying her at the pageant will be her aunt and uncle, Shannon and Casey Haire.

Welch, 10, will be a 5th grade student at Pope School this fall. She is entering the pageant as Miss Pre-Teen Batesville.

The contestants, ages 0-11, will be competing in the state finals to win one of the coveted titles. The Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant is the largest in the state.

The pageant is unique in that children do not wear glitzy attire or accessories such as hair, spray tans, etc.

Winners in each division receive $1,000 scholarships for future educational expenses.