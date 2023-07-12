Candidate Forum Thursday at Civic Center Published 4:30 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Newspaper sponsoring event to connect politicians, voters

The Panolian will host a Candidate Forum for voters on Thursday, July 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Batesville Civic Center.

Voters are encouraged to attend and participate in the forum with interaction with the candidates for county offices. There is no charge to attend and citizens can come and go throughout the evening. The office seekers have been asked to contribute $20 each to cover the rental cost of the municipal building.

Unlike some of the other political rallies held around the county during the election cycle, Thursday’s forum will be low-key with no debates between candidates and no questions from the audience during speeches.

Rather, candidates will be given the opportunity to make short addresses, and then encouraged to make themselves available for questions and comments from those in attendance. Most candidates said they plan on setting up display tables with flyers and promotional materials and talking to voters individually.

Several candidates for statewide offices were originally scheduled to attend, but major fundraising events in Oxford the same night will keep some away, although several have indicated they will make time in their evening schedule to appear in Batesville or send campaign representatives.

All candidates for Mississippi House District 10 have confirmed their attendance, as has Mississippi Senate District 9 incumbent Nicole Akins Boyd. Her opponent is the only candidate contacted who has said he will not take part due to an Oxford event the same evening.

All incumbent supervisors have pledged to take part, as has the current tax assessor/collector, Chancery and Circuit clerks, and constables. Coroner candidates have committed to participate as has all those vying for sheriff.

The event will be recorded and replayed later on Facebook and other social media avenues.