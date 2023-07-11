Coles Point rally slated – Political speeches, cake auction Published 5:53 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Coles Point Volunteer Fire Department will host a political rally at the station on Saturday, July 22, at 4 p.m.

All state and local candidates have been invited, and will pay $100 to participate. The fundraiser is one of the biggest of the year for the volunteer department, with members BBQ plates and hot dogs as well as other concessions.

Plates will be served from 4 to 5 p.m. for $10 donations. Candidates will be asked to speak about their backgrounds, platforms, and vision for their respective offices.

A highlight of the Coles Point rally every four years is the cake auction held during intermission. Cakes and other desserts for auction should be dropped off at the station by noon Saturday.

During the rally at the last election cycle, a bidding war for a prized cake resulted in a donation in excess of $1,000 for the fire department.

The station is located at 1270 Sardis Lake Dr. For more information, contact Grace Stuart at 662-934-6743.