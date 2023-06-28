Students graduate from Harding University Published 11:36 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

More than 600 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2023 during a commencement ceremony on May 6.

Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.

University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.

Lauren Busalacchi of Pontotoc received a doctorate in physical therapy.

Emma Dilley of Oxford received a doctorate in physical therapy.