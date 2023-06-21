Williams is graduate at MSMS Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Zayde Williams of Batesville has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) in the Class of 2023. Zayde previously attended South Panola High School, and is the child of Cynthia Davis and Ken Williams. Zayde will be attending The University of Mississippi this fall.

MSMS is the state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced eleventh and twelfth graders.

This graduating class has accepted more than $8.2 million in scholarships to attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation. MSMS has been consistently ranked the #1 Public High School in Mississippi and among the Top 20 Best Public High Schools in the Nation by NICHE.com.