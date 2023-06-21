Panola County Jail Log Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

June 12

Erika Skylar Workman, 216 Broadway St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Rashun Emmanuel Hewettle, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

June 13

Jeremy Blake Mooney, 87 Mimosa Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, possession of paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Hunter George, 2151 CR 101, Carrollton, held for Yalobusha County authorities.

Mesquite Reshon Kirk, 1222 Mount Olive Rd., Tillatoba, charged with disturbance of the peace, and held for Grenda P.D.

Brenda Denise Brown-Staples, 105 Nell St., Charleston, charged with disturbance of the peace.

June 14

Robert Lavell Spain, Jr., 375 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Anthony Harris, 4060 Curtis Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Calvin Bryant Curry, 944 Knight Rd., Terry, charged with DUI, no tag, no drivers license, and possession of marijuana.

June 15

Willie B. Hayes, 8044 Sycamore Dr., Southaven, held as a Federal Inmate.

Tracey Bernard Scurlock, 134 Williams St., Batesville, charged with possession of a firearm.

Paul Earnest LaPlante, Jr., 1116 Fowler Rd., Courtland, charged with manufacture, conspiracy, and sale of a controlled substance.

Katrina Marie Clark, 1116 Fowler Rd., Courtland, charged with manufacture, conspiracy, and sale of a controlled substance.

Edward Geroad Manis, III, 510 Ludlow Rd., Hernando, arrested on a bench warrant.

Anthony Dorrel Rudd, Jr., 499 Sarah Dickins Rd., Sardis, held two days on a detention order.

Sherman Lamar Turner, 374A Floyd Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (second), driving while license suspended, open container, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

June 16

Robert Dewayne Wright, 3541 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jonathan Wayne Parker, 195 Hwy. 6, Marks, charged with contempt of court.

Jeniffer Diane Sena, 178 Forest Dr. S. Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct and disturbance of the peace.

Roytravious Keshawn Jackson, 413 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

June 17

Larry Wayne Ford, 2074 Morrow Rd., Courtland, charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Rodrigus Cortez Oliver, no address listed, charged with public drunkenness and failure to comply.

Alan Manuel Ramirez, 314 Cutting Horse Lane, Batesville, charged with DUI.

Jordan Kyler Wilson, 206 Pearl St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Kahymon Matthew Routson, 4164 Jaybird Rd., Hernando, charged with DUI refusal.

Deonte Deshawn Harrison, 2200 O.B. McClinton Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, no insurance, and possession of paraphernalia.

June 18

Gabriel Addison Girner, 821 J.R. Johnson Rd., Sardis, held for Corinth P.D.

Tabathia Joe Harrelson, 4552 Pope-Crowder Rd., Enid, charged with prostitution.

Julien Proulx, 959 Rue Fortier 54, Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, charged with domestic violence.

June 19

Tiffany Deshae Webb, 1007 Springport Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.