Campbell now West Point grad Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Pope native commissioned as second lieutenant

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Cadet Robert Eli Campbell, son of Thad and Emy Campbell of Pope, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 27. Campbell graduated from South Panola High School in 2019.

While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in Foreign Language: Portuguese. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Armor branch and will report to Fort Cavazos, Texas, for his first assignment.

