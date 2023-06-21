Batesville Presbyterian announces 2023 scholarship recipients Published 8:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

As the school year comes to a close, Batesville Presbyterian Church is honored to award scholarships to three of its graduating seniors: Ava Williams, Mattie Herron and Lauren Renfroe.

Ava Williams and Mattie Herron, both 2023 graduates of South Panola High School, are recipients of the J.C. Dunlap Scholarship, which will assist with tuition payments during their four-year college career at Mississippi State University.

The J.C. Dunlap Scholarship is given by Robert Dunlap in honor of his father, J.C. Dunlap, who was instrumental in the founding of Dunlap and Kyle in Batesville.

The Dunlap Scholarship is awarded each year to two graduating seniors who are active members of Batesville Presbyterian Church and plan to attend a four-year college in the state of Mississippi.

In addition to church participation, scholarship recipients are selected based on academic performance as well as activities and services within their school and the community.

Lauren Renfroe is the 2023 recipient of the John C. Curry Memorial Scholarship that assists with tuition costs for a two-year academic program at Northwest Mississippi Community College (NWCC). Lauren is a 2023 graduate of South Panola High School and an active member of Batesville Presbyterian.

The John Curry Scholarship was established by church members, Billie Lois and Tommy Marshall, to honor the memory of John Curry, a long-time caretaker of the church, who left a generous financial gift to Batesville Presbyterian at the time of his death.

The endowed NWCC scholarship is awarded to an active member of the church with a strong academic record and the desire to be enrolled full-time at the college.

Founded in 1841, Batesville Presbyterian Church has ministered to the Batesville and Panola County area for more than 180 years as it reaches out with joy-filled hearts and willing hands to share the grace and love of Jesus Christ with those in need.

The church is located at 121 Eureka Street in Batesville. Rev. Jerry Long is pastor.