Tornadoes Win Bash

Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Staff reports

The 8&Under All Star team from the Dizzy Dean regular season is the Batesville Tornadoes. The team will be playing in the upcoming State Tournament, and picked up a first place tournament win over the weekend playing in the Batesville Bash. Team members are (front, from left) Alex Copeland, Jackson Mills, Jaden Fortner, Gannon McGee, Harris Aldridge, Aldence Burnette, Decovier Cole, (standing) Coach Aldridge, Coach Mike, Corey Henderson, Logan Capps, Macon Brewer, Logan West, and Coach Brian. (Glennie Pou)

 

