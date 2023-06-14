Corps says Arkabutla Dam stable Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District has determined that Arkabutla Dam is stable at the current low lake elevation as of June 12, and has downgraded the WATCH condition at Arkabutla Dam in DeSoto and Tate Counties to ALERT.

The current lake elevation is approximately 199 feet as of noon Monday, which is necessary to initiate interim repairs at the structure. The district will maintain an elevation of approximately 200 feet due to how quickly the lake responds to heavy rainfall and to mitigate any future downstream effects.

The district would re-issue a potential breach WATCH if lake elevations become greater than 210 feet. Public safety remains the top priority and the district will provide updates as they become available.

The district issued an emergency declaration May 8 for a potential breach WATCH after observing a depression near the toe of the dam.

For questions about recreation at Arkabutla Lake, please contact the Arkabutla Lake Field Office at 662-562-6261.