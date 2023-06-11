Mae Epps Bishop, 92 Published 6:43 pm Sunday, June 11, 2023

Mae Epps Bishop, 92, of Batesville, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Yalobusha Nursing Home in Water Valley.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 16, from 2 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 3 p.m., all at Wells Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Mae was born May 1, 1931 in Batesville to te late John W. Epps and Mable Clara Ales Epps. Mae worked as a seamstress for many years, retiring from Batesville Casket Company. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed simple pleasures such as gardening, raising chickens, and cooking – even writing her own cookbook. She loved her family and raised or help raise many children, including many who were not her own.

In addition to her parents, Mae was preceded in death by her husband, George Washington Bishop, five siblings, Herman Terrell Epps, Ida Lee Epps Goodwin, Jessie Eugenia (Jennie) Rutherford, Limmie Clifton Epps, and Mable Inez Epps Cooper.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her daugher, Beverly Ann Allen Pise, of Batesville, her son, Mark Anthony Allen, of Quitman, AR, two grandchildren, Michael Shane Moore and Sophie Renee Pise, seven great-grandchildren, Vance Colt Allen, Austin Gage Allen, Ashley Allen, Matthew Dillon Moore, Mikey Moore, Patrick, Moore, and Jonas Pise.