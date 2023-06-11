Annis V. Allred Barnett, 88 Published 6:45 pm Sunday, June 11, 2023

Anne was born in Sledge on November 15, 1934, to parents Lucius A. and Jennie Allred. She was the eighth of nine children. She had 6 sisters and 2 brothers. She was the last surviving sibling. She was a member of the Homemakers Club, Lyons Club and VFW Auxiliary. Anne graduated from Sledge High School.

Anne married Joseph E. Barnett in January 1953. She was a Navy wife for 30 years and a devoted pastors’ wife.

Anne was preceded in death by her son, Michael E. Barnett and daughter, Lori A. Weatherall.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Joseph E. Barnett and son, Dennis A. Barnett. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Jennifer Obermark, Jeremy Barnett, Jessica Glover, Shawn Barnett, Daniel Barnett, Doug Barnett and Lauren McClintock. Great-grandmother to ten, Garrett Obermark, Abby Obermark, Caiden Barnett, Eli Barnett, Sylvia Barnett, Aria Glover, Nicholas Glover, Jonah Glover, Taylor McClintock, Abby Barnett, and Sebastian Barnett. Anne is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Anne enjoyed ceramics and crafts of many kinds. She is loved by all who had the pleasure to meet her.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 15, from noon until the funeral service begins at 2 p.m., all at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment will follow at Longtown Cemetery in Longtown.