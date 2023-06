Sweet Toof ribbon cutting Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Friends and family of Mohammad Khalil joined him Friday, June 3, for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Sweet Toof on Hwy. 51N just outside the town of Como. Panola Partnership officials, along with Como and Panola County representatives, were present for the event. (Staff)