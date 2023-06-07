Macedonia M.B. celebrating pastor’s anniversary Published 5:13 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The Macedonia Church Family extends a cordial invitation to worship with them in a “Day of Love, Honor, and Celebration,” as they commemorate and celebrate Pastor Zannie Leland, Jr.’s, 42 years as pastor of Macedonia M.B. Church and 45 years in the ministry.

The celebration service of joy and thanksgiving will be held Sunday, June 11, at the church, 2609 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, during the 11:30 a.m .service.

The principle speaker for the service will be Pastor Eric Wilson, of Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church, Enid, and New Bethel M.B. Church in Crowder.

All are cordially invited to attend.